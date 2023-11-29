Report: Ryan Flaherty expected to be named Cubs bench coach

According to Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic, San Diego Padres bench coach/offensive coordinator Ryan Flaherty is headed to the Chicago Cubs to coach with Craig Counsell.

Ryan Flaherty is expected to be named Cubs bench coach, sources tell The Athletic. Flaherty was a finalist for the Padres managerial job that went to Mike Shildt. Had previously served as Padres bench coach. Now will hold the same role in Chicago under Craig Counsell. — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) November 29, 2023

Flaherty is a favorite of Preller’s and was one of the finalists for the job that went to Mike Shildt. This feels like a situation where Shildt and/or Flaherty told Preller to pick one and the other goes. It would’ve been a little uncomfortable for Shildt to have another finalist, who’s so well thought of by Preller, on his coaching staff (while Shildt’s only on a two-year contract as well).

Former Padre Greg Garcia told me this week he believes Flaherty is a future manager. “The thing about Flash is that he will be a manager at some point. There’s no question,” Garcia said. “He has so much knowledge of the game and puts so much effort into that.”

Going to Counsell’s staff is a little surprising to me considering Counsell had a veteran coach in Pat Murphy all those years with the Milwaukee Brewers before leaving for Wrigley Field.

Now with Flaherty gone, it’ll be interesting to see who ends up being on Shildt’s staff. Phil Nevin—a former bench coach, third base coach and manager—is still available and so is Adrian Gonzalez. Both interviewed for the job and perhaps Gonzalez—who has no coaching experience—would like to learn under Shildt if he wants to be a manager one day. Or perhaps Shildt doesn’t want any coaches on the staff that interviewed for the job.

We should soon find out.