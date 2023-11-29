 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego: Padres ‘almost certain’ to trade Juan Soto

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
San Diego Padres v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Why Soto is ‘almost certain to be traded’ (report) (MLB.com)

3 Juan Soto trade proposals to help the Padres win in 2024 (and beyond) (NBC 7 San Diego)

MLB News

Is this the team to watch at next week’s Winter Meetings? (MLB.com)

Yamamoto’s potential landing spots, ranked (MLB.com)

These free agents have the best tools on the market (MLB.com)

Dodgers ‘among the most aggressive teams’ for Cease (report) (MLB.com)

Ohtani ‘above all other options’ for this team (MLB.com)

Could Yanks’ small gesture win over Yamamoto? (MLB.com)

Adolis García, Luka Dončić swap jerseys before Mavericks game (MLB.com)

Brewers, top prospect talking record-setting extension (report) (MLB.com)

Latest free-agent and trade rumors (MLB.com)

Every move of the 2023-24 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)

Every free agent by position (MLB.com)

Full guide to offseason dates, rules, terms (MLB.com)

Which of the 5 teams without a title is next? (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...