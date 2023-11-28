 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego: Padres must address starting pitching in free agency

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

The Padres’ top-10 prospects heading into 2024 - The San Diego Union-Tribune

Padres free-agent and trade options: How can San Diego restock its starting rotation? (The Athletic)

Padres announce plans to honor Peter Seidler (MLB.com)

MLB News

One potential trade candidate from each team (MLB.com)

Braves among clubs in trade talks for Cease (report) (MLB.com)

Yankees poised to strike at Winter Meetings (MLB.com)

Resurgent Heyward returning to Dodgers on 1-year deal (source) (MLB.com)

Can Anthopoulos pull off another surprise move this offseason? (MLB.com)

Why Boston might have an inside edge on Yamamoto (MLB.com)

2024 Draft order taking shape ahead of next week’s lottery (MLB.com)

Don’t overlook these 3 teams for Ohtani (MLB.com)

Latest free-agent and trade rumors (MLB.com)

Every move of the 2023-24 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)

Every free agent by position (MLB.com)

Full guide to offseason dates, rules, terms (MLB.com)

Which of the 5 teams without a title is next? (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...