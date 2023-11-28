Good Morning San Diego: Padres must address starting pitching in free agency

San Diego Padres News
The Padres’ top-10 prospects heading into 2024 - The San Diego Union-Tribune
Padres free-agent and trade options: How can San Diego restock its starting rotation? (The Athletic)
Padres announce plans to honor Peter Seidler (MLB.com)
MLB News
One potential trade candidate from each team (MLB.com)
Braves among clubs in trade talks for Cease (report) (MLB.com)
Yankees poised to strike at Winter Meetings (MLB.com)
Resurgent Heyward returning to Dodgers on 1-year deal (source) (MLB.com)
Can Anthopoulos pull off another surprise move this offseason? (MLB.com)
Why Boston might have an inside edge on Yamamoto (MLB.com)
2024 Draft order taking shape ahead of next week’s lottery (MLB.com)
Don’t overlook these 3 teams for Ohtani (MLB.com)
Latest free-agent and trade rumors (MLB.com)
Every move of the 2023-24 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)
Every free agent by position (MLB.com)
Full guide to offseason dates, rules, terms (MLB.com)
Loading comments...