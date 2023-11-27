Former Padre: Ryan Flaherty will manage one day

Ryan Flaherty has been a topic of discussion among San Diego Padres fans this offseason because he was in the running to be the next manager before Mike Shildt ended up winning the job. The Padres don’t really allow members of the coaching staff to speak with the media so we don’t know a ton about what Flaherty has done as the offensive coordinator/bench coach.

But former Padre Greg Garcia went on the Talking Friars Podcast/YouTube show to talk about good the former major league infielder is in the dugout.

“The thing about Flash is that he will be a manager at some point. There’s no question,” Garcia told me. “He has so much knowledge of the game and puts so much effort into that.”

“From going from a player to a coach was very short for him and he did such a great job in that transition because if you look at Flash’s career, he had a really nice major league career. He was a really good player for a long time,” said Garcia. “We all had respect for him when he came over but then how he went about his business as a coach and getting you information and really transitioning into that role with like zero ego showed a lot about his character. I have so much respect for that guy and again I am fully confident in saying this guy will manage at some point in the major leagues.”

Garcia isn’t the only one who thinks he’ll manage one day. President of Baseball Operations and GM A.J. Preller must think so as well since he denied Flaherty the opportunity to interview for the New York Mets bench coach job when Buck Showalter took over. Preller instead gave Flaherty the bench coach role so he could stay a Padre.

Flaherty’s opportunity to manage isn’t now so the next question is if he will be part of Shildt’s coaching staff in 2024. His staff hasn’t been announced but we should probably expect it to be by the Winter Meetings.

Ruben Niebla will stay on as the pitching coach and Ben Fritz is expected to stay on as the bullpen coach.