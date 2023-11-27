 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Padres launch Peter Seidler Legacy Fund

The organization also has announced some plans for 2024 regarding how they’ll honor the beloved owner

By Ben Fadden
new
San Francisco Giants v San Diego Padres Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres announced the creation of the Peter Seidler Legacy Fund this morning, which will raise funds for charitable projects that align with Seidler’s “passion and devotion to the betterment of the city”.

The Padres will also wear a patch on their jerseys in 2024 like they did for Ray Kroc when he passed:

Padres

To donate to the Seidler Legacy Fund, click here. According to the team, “all donations (up to $1 million) will be matched by the Padres Foundation, Padres players, Padres ownership, and the Seidler family.”

