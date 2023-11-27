Padres launch Peter Seidler Legacy Fund

The San Diego Padres announced the creation of the Peter Seidler Legacy Fund this morning, which will raise funds for charitable projects that align with Seidler’s “passion and devotion to the betterment of the city”.

The Padres will also wear a patch on their jerseys in 2024 like they did for Ray Kroc when he passed:

To donate to the Seidler Legacy Fund, click here. According to the team, “all donations (up to $1 million) will be matched by the Padres Foundation, Padres players, Padres ownership, and the Seidler family.”