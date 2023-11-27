 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: Padres GM AJ Preller provides Juan Soto update

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, November 27, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres v Chicago White Sox Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Yariel Rodriguez Hosts Workout For Red Sox, Padres (MLB Trade Rumors)

Padres GM AJ Preller Addresses Juan Soto Trade Rumors (Sports Illustrated)

MLB News

One potential trade candidate from each team (MLB.com)

Shohei in blue? How market might play out if Ohtani signs with Dodgers (MLB.com)

These 10 ‘old guy’ free agents still have plenty left in the tank (MLB.com)

Tigers adding Maeda on two-year deal (source) (MLB.com)

Don’t overlook these 3 teams for Ohtani (MLB.com)

This team is ‘all-in’ on the free-agent market (report) (MLB.com)

These 3 teams are reportedly in on Montgomery (MLB.com)

McCullers brings family together with Christmas tree business (MLB.com)

These are the best pitches on the FA market (MLB.com)

Latest free-agent and trade rumors (MLB.com)

Every move of the 2023-24 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)

Every free agent by position (MLB.com)

Full guide to offseason dates, rules, terms (MLB.com)

Which of the 5 teams without a title is next? (MLB.com)

