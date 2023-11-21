Good Morning San Diego: Padres’ Adrian Gonzalez to appear on next Hall of Fame ballot

San Diego Padres News
Former Padres All-Star Adrian Gonzalez among newcomers to Hall of Fame ballot (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres uphold Peter Seidler’s legacy with Thanksgiving, holiday drives (MLB.com)
MLB News
Could Dodgers land 2 stars in one trade? (MLB.com)
‘Majority of teams’ interested in this FA ace (report) (MLB.com)
Lynn returning to Cardinals on 1-year deal (source) (MLB.com)
Taking stock of the Astros’ front runners for 2024 awards (MLB.com)
Braves bolster ‘pen, sign RHP Reynaldo López to 3-year deal (MLB.com)
Teams can begin negotiating with Yamamoto on Tuesday (MLB.com)
As promised, Lindor buys McNeil a new car ... 1 year later (MLB.com)
Is playing in New York off the table for Ohtani? (MLB.com)
One potential free-agent reunion for each team (MLB.com)
Latest free-agent and trade rumors (MLB.com)
Every move of the 2023-24 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)
Every free agent by position (MLB.com)
Here are the 2023-24 free agents for every team (MLB.com)
Loading comments...