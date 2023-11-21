 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego: Padres’ Adrian Gonzalez to appear on next Hall of Fame ballot

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
New York Mets vs San Diego Padres. Game 3. Mets Argenis Reye Photo by Howard Earl Simmons/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Former Padres All-Star Adrian Gonzalez among newcomers to Hall of Fame ballot (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres uphold Peter Seidler’s legacy with Thanksgiving, holiday drives (MLB.com)

MLB News

Could Dodgers land 2 stars in one trade? (MLB.com)

‘Majority of teams’ interested in this FA ace (report) (MLB.com)

Lynn returning to Cardinals on 1-year deal (source) (MLB.com)

Taking stock of the Astros’ front runners for 2024 awards (MLB.com)

Braves bolster ‘pen, sign RHP Reynaldo López to 3-year deal (MLB.com)

Teams can begin negotiating with Yamamoto on Tuesday (MLB.com)

As promised, Lindor buys McNeil a new car ... 1 year later (MLB.com)

Is playing in New York off the table for Ohtani? (MLB.com)

One potential free-agent reunion for each team (MLB.com)

Latest free-agent and trade rumors (MLB.com)

Every move of the 2023-24 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)

Every free agent by position (MLB.com)

Here are the 2023-24 free agents for every team (MLB.com)

Full guide to offseason dates, rules, terms (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...