Seth Lugo declines his player option with the Padres

Seth Lugo, as expected, has declined his $7.5 million player option with the Padres, according to Ari Alexander of KPRC 2. He now heads to free agency and will be allowed to talk with other teams come Monday.

Lugo was one of the bright spots in San Diego’s disappointing 2023 season, pitching to a sub 3.60 ERA in 26 starts when there were questions about his ability to start the whole year going into the season.

Former Reds GM Jim Bowden expects Lugo to get a two-year deal worth $20 million and that’s probably the low end of what he may get so this was an easy decision for the 33-year-old.

The Padres could give Lugo a $20.325 million qualifying offer but that’s a risk because he could very well take it, which would make him one of the highest paid players on the roster for next season.

Up next for the Padres are decisions on Michael Wacha and Nick Martinez. Both have $16 million club options, which become player options if they’re declined.