Padres acquiring Enyel De Los Santos from Guardians for Scott Barlow

One of the Padres best relievers is headed to Cleveland

By Ben Fadden
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres announced today they have acquired right-handed pitcher Enyel De Los Santos from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for right-hander Scott Barlow.

Barlow was supposed to be one of the Padres top two relievers in 2024 but he was scheduled to make a little over $7 million, according to Spotrac, so he didn’t fit into the Padres plans since they’re trying to decrease payroll to around $200 million.

De Los Santos, 27, is entering his first year of arbitration so this move should save the Padres around $6 million.

Here’s some more information on De Los Santos from the Padres:

