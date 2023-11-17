Padres acquiring Enyel De Los Santos from Guardians for Scott Barlow

The San Diego Padres announced today they have acquired right-handed pitcher Enyel De Los Santos from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for right-hander Scott Barlow.

Welcome to San Diego, Enyel!



We have acquired RHP Enyel De Los Santos from the Cleveland Guardians. Details: https://t.co/1W1T8UTBfF pic.twitter.com/C64RaULdcH — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 18, 2023

Barlow was supposed to be one of the Padres top two relievers in 2024 but he was scheduled to make a little over $7 million, according to Spotrac, so he didn’t fit into the Padres plans since they’re trying to decrease payroll to around $200 million.

De Los Santos, 27, is entering his first year of arbitration so this move should save the Padres around $6 million.

Here’s some more information on De Los Santos from the Padres: