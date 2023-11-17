Padres free agents this offseason

After the San Diego Padres name their manager next week, that’s when their full focus will turn to constructing their roster for the 2024 season. Here are the 2023 Padres that are available for other teams to sign with a thought on each one of them:

Josh Hader: Sure doesn’t seem like San Diego is in a spot to pay him $100 million and why would they want to after what happened this past season?

Blake Snell: Is he going to pitch like he did this year for the next five years? No

Nick Martinez: Switched agents to Scott Boras but maybe he thinks there’s some unfinished business in San Diego

Drew Pomeranz: Nothing against him personally, of course, but thank goodness that contract is finally over

Rich Hill: Liked your honesty in postgame interviews. Thanks but no thanks for your contributions last season

Seth Lugo: Would love to have him back but there are a lot of teams who want starting pitching

Jurickson Profar: Feels like a solid utility/bench guy after a down year in 2023.

Michael Wacha: Injury question marks but would welcome him back because of how much the Padres need starting pitching help

Ji-Man Choi: Hey, at least he had a great game on September 30

Garrett Cooper: Wasn’t terrible but the Padres could do better at first base/DH

Luis Garcia: Wouldn’t be shocked to see him return on a one-year deal

Gary Sanchez: Makes up a great duo with Luis Campusano but may go wherever Snell goes

There are other free agents but they are minor leaguers.