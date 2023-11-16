 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eric Kutsenda is Padres new control person

Kutsenda is Co-Founder of Seidler Equity Partners

By Ben Fadden
Evan Drellich of The Athletic is reporting that Eric Kutsenda is now the San Diego Padres control person after the death of Peter Seidler this week.

I have no idea if Kutsenda loves the Padres or not so we’ll have to see how this plays out. Drellich did note he’s in charge “for now” so that could change.

Kutsenda joined the Padres organization earlier this year as a special advisor to CEO Erik Greupner. With this news coming out today, it’s not hard to see why he was brought in months before Seidler passed.

The Seidler Equity Partners website has some information on Kutsenda’s background but there’s no mention about if he cares about baseball at all (to be fair, Peter’s background didn’t either). Hopefully Padres fans will be able to hear from him when the next manager gets announced before Thanksgiving next week.

