Eric Kutsenda is Padres new control person

Evan Drellich of The Athletic is reporting that Eric Kutsenda is now the San Diego Padres control person after the death of Peter Seidler this week.

Eric Kutsenda is the new Padres control person following Peter Seidler’s passing. Seidler’s stake in the team is in a trust. A different control person could be named down the road, but Kutsenda is in charge for now. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) November 16, 2023

I have no idea if Kutsenda loves the Padres or not so we’ll have to see how this plays out. Drellich did note he’s in charge “for now” so that could change.

Kutsenda joined the Padres organization earlier this year as a special advisor to CEO Erik Greupner. With this news coming out today, it’s not hard to see why he was brought in months before Seidler passed.

The Seidler Equity Partners website has some information on Kutsenda’s background but there’s no mention about if he cares about baseball at all (to be fair, Peter’s background didn’t either). Hopefully Padres fans will be able to hear from him when the next manager gets announced before Thanksgiving next week.