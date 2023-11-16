Good Morning San Diego: Blake Snell wins Cy Young; Padres ability to re-sign gets harder

San Diego Padres News
Padres’ Blake Snell, Yankees’ Gerrit Cole win Cy Young Awards (ESPN.com)
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole unanimously wins AL Cy Young Award; Blake Snell of Padres wins NL award (Yahoo! Sports)
Padres, Dodgers, Giants Interested In Blake Snell (MLB Trade Rumors)
MLB News
Ohtani? Belli? Snell? This team is ‘going big’ in free agency (MLB.com)
‘One of the absolute best’: Cole wins 1st Cy Young in unanimous fashion (MLB.com)
Snell becomes 7th pitcher to win Cy Young in both leagues (MLB.com)
‘It inspires me’: For Espada, family comes first (MLB.com)
Here are the Cy Young Award vote totals (MLB.com)
With Rangers off the list, which team needs a title the most? (MLB.com)
Who’s in on Yamamoto? Big-name suitors lining up (MLB.com)
Washington’s goal with Angels? ‘Hit the ground and make it happen’ (MLB.com)
Do these clubs have a leg up in Ohtani sweepstakes? (MLB.com)
Free agent rankings: Top 25 for the 2023-24 offseason (MLB.com)
Latest free-agent and trade rumors (MLB.com)
Full guide to offseason dates, rules, terms (MLB.com)
Every free agent by position (MLB.com)
Loading comments...