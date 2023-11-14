Report: Phil Nevin, Mike Shildt viewed as favorites for Padres manager

If you’re a Padres fan that wanted Benji Gil to be the next manager, you might not like the latest reporting from Kevin Acee in the San Diego Union-Tribune. This morning he writes Gil is not believed to be in the running with Mike Shildt and Phil Nevin viewed as the favorites.

"It is not believed that Benji Gil is in the running"



(via @sdutKevinAcee)https://t.co/0AqIj6YxUr pic.twitter.com/tcJUwM2yqW — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) November 14, 2023

A manager could be hired as soon as today.

Ryan Flaherty is viewed by some as A.J. Preller’s guy so it wasn’t a surprise to see Flaherty as one of the favorites from the very start of this process. Preller blocked the New York Mets from interviewing him for their bench coach role years ago.

However, Acee wrote that “most involved in the search have judged the 37-year-old Flaherty as not yet ready to assume the top spot.” Him being put on the next skipper’s coaching staff by Preller shouldn’t surprise anyone if it happens.

Gil reposted an image on Instagram at a golf course in California with LFGSD as a caption so I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s going to be in the organization in some fashion. He just finished serving as a coach under Nevin in Anaheim.

If Nevin and Shildt are indeed the two finalists, both have managing experience and have had to lead superstar players before. Shildt managed Yadier Molina, Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt. Nevin of course managed Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.