Good Morning San Diego: Padres manager search nearing end

San Diego Padres News
Why baseball is buzzing about Padres trading Juan Soto (ESPN.com)
Padres Expected to Conclude Hunt for New Manager This Week, Here’s the Rumored Final 4 (Sports Illustrated)
MLB News
Braves reportedly looking to add top starter in free agency (MLB.com)
Belli or Soto? Who’s the higher priority for Yanks? (MLB.com)
Espada introduced as Astros manager: ‘This is a very special place’ (MLB.com)
Gray has emerged as ‘strong possibility’ for this NL team (MLB.com)
Yankees name James Rowson hitting coach (MLB.com)
1 big question for each award this week (MLB.com)
All-MLB Weekend to recognize 2023 All-MLB Teams in Las Vegas (MLB.com)
Now that he’s with Cubs, Counsell wants to take them to ‘next level’ (MLB.com)
Free agent rankings: Top 25 for the 2023-24 offseason (MLB.com)
Latest free-agent and trade rumors (MLB.com)
Which prospects will get roster spots at 40-man deadline? (Tues., 6 ET) (MLB.com)
Full guide to offseason dates, rules, terms (MLB.com)
Every free agent by position (MLB.com)
Loading comments...