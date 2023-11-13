Are the Padres actually not going with Mike Shildt or Ryan Flaherty anymore?

Throughout this entire manager search process, it has been stated that Mike Shildt and Ryan Flaherty were viewed as the favorites but has that changed? Nobody has reported they aren’t in the race anymore but if President of Baseball Operations AJ Preller was so confident in one of those guys, wouldn’t he have just made the hire already?

News today: Phil Nevin is among the finalists to be named Padres manager, sources say.



Nevin, who attended high school 100 miles north of Petco Park, played 806 games for San Diego during his @MLB career. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 13, 2023

It has been almost three weeks since the San Francisco Giants hired Bob Melvin as their manager. The Houston Astros have hired Joe Espada. The Los Angeles Angels have hired Ron Washington. The Cleveland Guardians have hired Stephen Vogt. The Chicago Cubs hired Craig Counsell. The New York Mets have hired Carlos Mendoza.

And still no hire from the Padres. Why?

Because Preller and the other higher ups in the organization are starting to love Phil Nevin? Sure could be the case. Nevin used to play for the team, has years of major league coaching experience and major league managing experience.

The 52-year-old just finished managing two of the biggest stars on the planet in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. How would he do if he had a more talented roster than he had in Anaheim?

Shildt, Flaherty and Gil may also have no other contender to go to so perhaps they could assemble a pretty solid coaching staff under Nevin.

Of course former Cubs skipper David Ross is also out there. Is that delaying things? He may not end up getting the job but even if he’s delaying this, what does that tell you about San Diego’s confidence in Shildt or Flaherty?

Hopefully we get a hire soon. If it’s not Shildt or Flaherty, we probably shouldn’t be surprised considering how long this is taking.