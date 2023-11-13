 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego: Padres prospect Jakob Marsee named Arizona League MVP

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, November 13, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
San Diego Padres v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres’ Marsee named Arizona Fall League MVP (MLB.com)

Padres prospect wins Arizona Fall League MVP award (NBC 7 San Diego)

MLB News

These 13 teams could define the offseason (MLB.com)

Is Hoskins a fit on the North Side of Chicago? (MLB.com)

Espada set to become Astros’ next manager (source) (MLB.com)

Here are your 2023 Silver Slugger winners (MLB.com)

Surprise captures second straight Arizona Fall League title (MLB.com)

Giants reportedly planning major push to sign Ohtani (MLB.com)

Are the Red Sox eyeing a rival’s second baseman? (MLB.com)

8 bold offseason predictions: Ohtani, Soto and everything in between (MLB.com)

Ever wonder which pitchers shut down the run game? We know now (MLB.com)

Free agent rankings: Top 25 for the 2023-24 offseason (MLB.com)

Latest free-agent and trade rumors (MLB.com)

Which prospects will get roster spots at 40-man deadline? (Tues., 6 ET) (MLB.com)

Full guide to offseason dates, rules, terms (MLB.com)

Every free agent by position (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...