Good Morning San Diego: Padres ex manager Bob Melvin following Bruce Bochy path

San Diego Padres News
President of Mexico weighs in on San Diego Padres’ search for new manager (NBC 7 San Diego)
Bochy jokes Melvin following his path as Padres-to-Giants manager (NBC Sports Bay Area)
MLB News
Yanks could be top contender for this slugger (MLB.com)
Ranking every roster 1-30 (MLB.com)
Are Yanks poised to ‘blow away the field’ in bidding for this ace? (MLB.com)
Neris declines player option, becomes free agent (MLB.com)
Are O’s the new hot spot for free agents? (MLB.com)
Cashman adamant the window is wide open for 2024 Yanks (MLB.com)
‘I needed a new challenge’: Counsell talks move to Cubs (MLB.com)
Rock legend auctioning off his incredible baseball memorabilia (MLB.com)
These players and managers just missed being BBWAA Awards finalists (MLB.com)
Free agent rankings: Top 25 for the 2023-24 offseason (MLB.com)
Latest free-agent and trade rumors (MLB.com)
Full guide to offseason dates, rules, terms (MLB.com)
Every free agent organized by team (MLB.com)
Every free agent by position (MLB.com)
Loading comments...