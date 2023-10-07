2023 Padres Season Review: Steven Wilson and Ray Kerr

2023 Regular Season Statistics

Steven Wilson: 0.4 fWAR, 52 G, 53 IP, 3.91 ERA, 1.170 WHIP, 57 K, 27 BB, 7 HR, 3 HBP

Ray Kerr: 0.1 fWAR, 22 G, 27 IP, 4.33 ERA, 1.259 WHIP, 35 K, 9 BB, 5 HR, 1 HBP

Positives From This Season

Steven Wilson came on strong in the 2022 season and sort of like Nick Martinez, he probably would describe his season as a little bit disappointing. However, he did post a 1.24 ERA in a three month span from the start of May to the end of July. Opponents hit .185 off of Wilson in 2023.

Ray Kerr was called up from Triple-A El Paso five different times this season so it had to have been difficult for him to really get into a groove. With this said, he was able to give the Padres more than a handful of two inning outings, which made him valuable because San Diego needed those multi-inning relievers considering at least one guy in the bullpen had limits on what his role was going to be (I think we all know who that was).

Negatives From This Season

Wilson was on the IL multiple times this season, as he missed a few weeks with a pectoral strain and then ultimately had his season come to an end at the end of August when he went on the shelf again with left hip inflammation.

The last update from Melvin on Wilson was on September 22 when he said the 29-year-old was back in San Diego throwing some bullpens.

As for the negatives about Kerr, it’s hard to pinpoint specific negatives because of how many times he was sent up and down. There were a couple of outings where he allowed more than one run but Padres fans should have a better idea of what Kerr’s role with the major league club going forward will be next season since the Padres are trying to lower payroll, meaning that they probably are going to try to shed some salary where they can in the bullpen.

Kerr isn’t making a ton of money so they could roster him more consistently in 2024.