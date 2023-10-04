 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bob Melvin returning as Padres manager in 2024

A.J. Preller confirmed Melvin’s return at his end of season press conference

By Ben Fadden
St. Louis Cardinals v San Diego Padres Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

It was reported yesterday by Kevin Acee that Bob Melvin was expected to return as the San Diego Padres manager in 2024. That reporting was confirmed by A.J. Preller this morning at his end of season zoom press conference.

Melvin will be entering the final season of his three-year contract with San Diego and this could very well be his last season with the club, as there have been reports about how bad the relationship is between he and Preller.

The Padres finished this season 82-80, which was well short of their expectations going into the season.

