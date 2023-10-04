Bob Melvin returning as Padres manager in 2024

It was reported yesterday by Kevin Acee that Bob Melvin was expected to return as the San Diego Padres manager in 2024. That reporting was confirmed by A.J. Preller this morning at his end of season zoom press conference.

AJ Preller says that Bob Melvin WILL be the Padres manager moving forward, and that both men are excited about the challenge of getting this group back to the postseason next season. — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) October 4, 2023

Melvin will be entering the final season of his three-year contract with San Diego and this could very well be his last season with the club, as there have been reports about how bad the relationship is between he and Preller.

The Padres finished this season 82-80, which was well short of their expectations going into the season.