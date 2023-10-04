 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: Padres SS Xander Bogaerts hopes Bob Melvin returns

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
MLB: San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Manager Bob Melvin’s job appears safe with underwhelming Padres (ESPN.com)

Here’s what the Padres’ payroll looks like heading into a critical offseason (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres News: Xander Bogaerts Wants to See Bob Melvin Return Next Season (Sports Illustrated)

11 San Diego Padres players who won’t be back next season (Friars on Base)

The Opener: Mets, Padres, Angels (MLB Trade Rumors)

MLB News

Royce is just SECOND Twins rookie to homer in postseason (MLB.com)

Monty saves a run with diving catch on bunt (MLB.com)

Our expert picks for each MLB Wild Card Series (MLB.com)

These pitchers could make long-awaited postseason debuts (MLB.com)

Every postseason team’s case for winning the ‘23 World Series (MLB.com)

Special delivery: Arozarena’s mom throws first pitch at first MLB game (MLB.com)

Rangers-Rays position-by-position breakdown (MLB.com)

Blue Jays-Twins position-by-position breakdown (MLB.com)

D-backs-Brewers position-by-position breakdown (MLB.com)

Marlins-Phillies position-by-position breakdown (MLB.com)

