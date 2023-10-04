Good Morning San Diego: Padres SS Xander Bogaerts hopes Bob Melvin returns

San Diego Padres News
Manager Bob Melvin’s job appears safe with underwhelming Padres (ESPN.com)
Here’s what the Padres’ payroll looks like heading into a critical offseason (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres News: Xander Bogaerts Wants to See Bob Melvin Return Next Season (Sports Illustrated)
11 San Diego Padres players who won’t be back next season (Friars on Base)
The Opener: Mets, Padres, Angels (MLB Trade Rumors)
MLB News
Royce is just SECOND Twins rookie to homer in postseason (MLB.com)
Monty saves a run with diving catch on bunt (MLB.com)
Our expert picks for each MLB Wild Card Series (MLB.com)
These pitchers could make long-awaited postseason debuts (MLB.com)
Every postseason team’s case for winning the ‘23 World Series (MLB.com)
Special delivery: Arozarena’s mom throws first pitch at first MLB game (MLB.com)
Rangers-Rays position-by-position breakdown (MLB.com)
Blue Jays-Twins position-by-position breakdown (MLB.com)
D-backs-Brewers position-by-position breakdown (MLB.com)
Loading comments...