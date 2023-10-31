Report: Benji Gil in preliminary discussions for Padres manager job

The Athletic’s Dennis Lin and Britt Ghiroli are reporting that Los Angeles Angels infield coach Benji Gil is talking with the San Diego Padres about their manager vacancy. Phil Nevin could interview later in the week.

Sources clarify: Nevin could interview interview later this week, Gil is in preliminary discussions and Chavez no longer expected to be in the mix. https://t.co/bI1ssX4TP3 — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) October 31, 2023

Gil was a name that has been floated out there on social media by Padres fans. He had success managing Team Mexico in this year’s World Baseball Classic and grew up in Chula Vista.

Nevin, who played 6+ seasons for the Padres, has managed the Los Angeles Angels since Joe Maddon was relieved of his duties in 2022. It was announced he won’t be coming back for 2024, as the club didn’t pick up his option. Nevin’s previous coaching stops include the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees (as third base coach).

It sure seems like anyone who interviews will have to knock AJ Preller’s socks off because Ryan Flaherty and Mike Shildt are already in the organization and are viewed as the favorites.