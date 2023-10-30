 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: Padres favorite for manager job revealed

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, October 30, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
Arizona Diamondbacks v San Diego Padres Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

New Details Emerge in Padres, Yankees Juan Soto Trade Rumors (Sports Illustrated)

Yankees’ competition for Padres’ Juan Soto comes out of the shadows (NJ.com)

Ex-Cardinals Manager Reportedly ‘Favorite’ To Land Padres’ Manager Spot (Sports Illustrated)

MLB News

Pham bypasses chance at 5th hit for teammate’s WS debut (MLB.com)

Remember him? A player from your favorite team is in Fall Classic (MLB.com)

Scherzer to start G3: ‘You have to match the moment’ (MLB.com)

How Pfaadt went from 5.72 ERA to World Series starter (MLB.com)

D-backs’ signature small ball backs Kelly’s gem to tie up World Series (MLB.com)

Scherzer’s D-backs roots preceded star turn (MLB.com)

Rangers vs. D-backs World Series Game 3 FAQ (Monday, 8 ET, FOX) (MLB.com)

Who could Rangers, D-backs turn to for Game 4 start? (MLB.com)

Twice DFA’d, Adolis takes unconventional path to postseason stardom (MLB.com)

World Series game times and full postseason results (MLB.com)

Striking similarities between Game 1 this year and ‘01 World Series (MLB.com)

The 6 teams that have never won it all (Texas included) (MLB.com)

Players with best postseason performances (MLB.com)

