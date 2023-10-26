 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: Padres, Yankees have ‘preliminary discussions’ on Juan Soto trade

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, October 26, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres v Chicago White Sox Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Yankees, Padres have had a ‘preliminary conversation’ about Soto (report) (MLB.com)

Juan Soto trade: Yankees have had preliminary conversation with Padres about young superstar, per report (CBS Sports)

Yankees, Padres Have Discussed Trade For This Superstar (Sports Illustrated)

MLB News

D-backs silence doubters, advance to World Series (MLB.com)

D-backs-Rangers position-by-position breakdown (MLB.com)

Dusty Baker to announce retirement from managing (MLB.com)

What is Bochy’s secret? Rangers weigh in (MLB.com)

Pierce Johnson re-signs with Braves for 2 years, $14.25M (MLB.com)

Garver OK after HBP; Eovaldi to start Game 1 (MLB.com)

2024 Draft lottery odds set, order taking shape (MLB.com)

World Series game times set; Game 1 Friday, 8 ET on FOX (MLB.com)

D-backs vs. Rangers World Series Game 1 FAQ (MLB.com)

The 6 teams that have never won it all (Texas included) (MLB.com)

These managers guided their clubs to most WS titles (MLB.com)

Every Wild Card team to make the World Series (MLB.com)

