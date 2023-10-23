Good Morning San Diego: Giants interviewing Padres manager Bob Melvin

San Diego Padres News
Giants get permission to interview Melvin for managerial opening (sources) (MLB.com)
MLB News
Philly crowds, D-backs’ speed key factors in NLCS Game 6 (MLB.com)
Here’s how Phils pulled off Bryce’s gutsy steal of home (MLB.com)
Abreu suspended, fined for throwing at García (MLB.com)
Phils have erased 1 major weakness and turned it into a strength (MLB.com)
Under-the-radar 2022 trade paying off for Astros in a big way (MLB.com)
Confident Phils ‘came in smiling’ before series-tilting Game 5 win (MLB.com)
10 wild facts from Phillies’ latest power surge (MLB.com)
Top 10 moments of Ichiro’s career, in honor of his milestone birthday (MLB.com)
Full postseason schedule, results and bracket (MLB.com)
Longest postseason homers tracked by Statcast (MLB.com)
Longest winning streaks to start an MLB postseason (MLB.com)
Teams that came back after losing first 2 games (MLB.com)
Who gets home field in the World Series? (MLB.com)
Loading comments...