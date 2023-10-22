Report: Bob Melvin allowed by Padres to interview for Giants managerial job

Dennis Lin and Andrew Baggarly in The Athletic reported today that the San Diego Padres have allowed Bob Melvin to interview for the San Francisco Giants managerial vacancy and that he’s the leading candidate to replace fired manager Gabe Kapler.

News from @extrabaggs and me: The Padres have granted a Giants request to interview Bob Melvin for manager. And Melvin has emerged as a leading candidate for San Francisco: https://t.co/D0CLNM2Ami — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) October 22, 2023

Sure seems like Melvin returning to San Diego as the Padres skipper is a long shot now. How could he say ‘yeah I want out’ and then come crawling back if the Giants decide to go in another direction?

And why did the Padres even allow him to go interview with the Giants? Sure, you don’t want to have a guy managing your team that doesn’t want to be there but he’s under contract. The Padres have the right to say no and instead we could have a Bruce Bochy situation all over again...