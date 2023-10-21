2023 Padres Season Review: Xander Bogaerts

2023 Regular Season Statistics

4.4 fWAR, 155 G, .285 AVG, .350 OBP, .440 SLG, 120 wRC+, 83 R, 58 RBI, 19 HR

Positives From This Season

Xander Bogaerts would say he had a disappointing season overall but he got off to one heck of a start and then finished strong. The two-time World Series champion hit .308 with a .914 OPS in March/April and then hit .416 with a 1.125 OPS in September.

So those months there (54 games) should show fans that the excellence is still in there. He just has to be more consistent like he was with the Boston Red Sox.

Negatives From This Season

About the consistent production...it was lacking in May (.200 AVG, .546 OPS) and June (.262 AVG, .699 OPS). He couldn’t wait to get to the All-Star break so that he could get a cortisone shot to help his wrist, which has given him problems for years and contributed to his lack of power.

Bogaerts hit a whopping two home runs in May and June combined before finishing out the year with 11 homers in the final three months. 19 home runs was his final total this season, which some would think would be his career low for someone signed to a $280 million contract but it’s actually not. He hit 15 in his final year with the Red Sox and 10 in 2017.

Bogaerts finished 2023 with fewer hits, fewer RBI and a lower batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS compared to 2022.

“We’re not getting younger,” he said in September. Bogaerts, 31, will be entering the second year of an 11-year deal with the Padres in 2024 and is hoping next season isn’t another wasted season like this year was.