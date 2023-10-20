 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego: Padres could find trade for Juan Soto

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, October 20, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres v Chicago White Sox Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

San Diego Padres 2023 Organization All-Stars (MLB.com)

Padres Notes: Massive Juan Soto Trade Package, Josh Hader and Blake Snell News, Gary Sanchez Returning? (Sports Illustrated)

Former MLB GM maps out potential Red Sox trade for superstar Juan Soto (Boston.com)

MLB News

Korean league introduces robot umps for 2024 season (CBS Sports)

Phillies planning pool party if they clinch NLCS in AZ (CBS Sports)

HOF era ballot released: Gaston, West, more (CBS Sports)

Gold Glove finalist list released, Arenado left off (CBS Sports)

Why Rangers would have home-field over Phillies (CBS Sports)

2028 Olympics would be a ‘dream,’ says Bryce Harper (CBS Sports)

Full postseason schedule, results and bracket (MLB.com)

MLB’s postseason HR leaders: Schwarber climbs the list (MLB.com)

Longest winning streaks to start an MLB postseason (MLB.com)

Teams that came back after losing first 2 games (MLB.com)

Who gets home field in the World Series? (MLB.com)

