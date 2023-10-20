2023 Padres Season Review: Matthew Batten and Eguy Rosario

2023 Regular Season Statistics

Matthew Batten (in majors): 0.5 fWAR, 43 G, .258 AVG, .355 OBP, .358 SLG, 106 wRC+, 19 R, 11 RBI, 2 HR

Eguy Rosario (in majors): 0.2 fWAR, 11 G, .250 AVG, .270 OBP, .500 SLG, 106 wRC+, 6 R, 6 RBI, 2 HR

Positives From This Season

It was more limited playing time for Rosario but from what I saw I was impressed by how both of these guys were giving full effort at essentially all times. Rosario and Batten made some good plays in the field and even Rosario showed a little pop.

I know it’s the easy comparison but Batten reminds me of Jake Cronenworth back in 2020 when a lot of people didn’t know anything about him and he came in, hustled, was willing to play wherever and made sure people knew his name by the end of the year. Perhaps Batten could do that same thing next year if he sees more major league playing time coming off of getting a good amount of reps thanks to injuries this season.

Since the Padres are expected to cut payroll, both players have put themselves in a good spot to compete for one of the final bench spots on next year’s Opening Day roster.

Negatives From This Season

Batten didn’t show a lot of power but that shouldn’t have been expected if you knew who he was in the minors. Batten had a .351 slugging percentage since he was last called up August 26. Rosario struck out over 30% of the time but it was in a limited sample size (37 plate appearances).