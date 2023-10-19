Good Morning San Diego: 2 Padres named Gold Glove finalists

San Diego Padres News
Could the Padres trade Juan Soto? 5 teams to watch if they try to move him this offseason (The Athletic)
Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr., Ha-Seong Kim named Gold Glove finalists (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres Rumors: Insider Expects Blake Snell to Get Contract Well Out of Friars’ Price Range (Sports Illustrated)
MLB News
Taveras scales wall for incredible HR robbery of Yordan (MLB.com)
Altuve closes in on all-time record with 25th postseason HR (MLB.com)
‘Dancing On My Own’ singer has a billion reasons to thank Phils (MLB.com)
2023 Gold Glove finalists announced (MLB.com)
Numbers don’t lie: One standout prospect stat from each team (MLB.com)
Harper’s volunteer duty at 1B buoys Phillies (MLB.com)
All-time postseason home run leaders (MLB.com)
MLB Pipeline’s 2023 All-Rookie Team (MLB.com)
Phillies vs. D-backs NLCS Game 3 FAQ (Thursday, 5 ET, TBS) (MLB.com)
Full postseason schedule, results and bracket (MLB.com)
MLB’s postseason HR leaders: Schwarber climbs the list (MLB.com)
Longest winning streaks to start an MLB postseason (MLB.com)
Teams that came back after losing first 2 games (MLB.com)
Who gets home field in the World Series? (MLB.com)
Loading comments...