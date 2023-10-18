Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ha-Seong Kim named Gold Glove finalists

Rawlings has released the Gold Glove finalists for their 2023 awards and a couple San Diego Padres have made it: Ha-Seong Kim (second base, utility) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (right field).

The 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Finalists - NL Second Base - Ha-Seong Kim, Nico Hoerner, Bryson Stott#RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/L1FeL8I2MW — Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) October 18, 2023

Kim finished 2023 second in defensive runs saved among National League players who primarily played second base. He had 10 and Nico Hoerner—another finalist—had 12.

The 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Finalists - NL Right Field - Mookie Betts, Fernando Tatis Jr., Lane Thomas#RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/06so1DKU7A — Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) October 18, 2023

There were some questions going into the season about how long it would take for Tatis to adjust to being a full-time right fielder but I’d say he settled in pretty quick. Just look at the DRS leaderboard among right fielders this season.

This is pretty insane for someone who was in their first year playing RF https://t.co/3bgf28Wc1R pic.twitter.com/46P47OOSrU — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) October 18, 2023

Gold Glove winners are set to be unveiled on ESPN on November 5 at 4:30 p.m. PT.