Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ha-Seong Kim named Gold Glove finalists

Tatis’ first year in right field was an impressive one

By Ben Fadden
MLB: SEP 29 Padres at White Sox Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rawlings has released the Gold Glove finalists for their 2023 awards and a couple San Diego Padres have made it: Ha-Seong Kim (second base, utility) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (right field).

Kim finished 2023 second in defensive runs saved among National League players who primarily played second base. He had 10 and Nico Hoerner—another finalist—had 12.

There were some questions going into the season about how long it would take for Tatis to adjust to being a full-time right fielder but I’d say he settled in pretty quick. Just look at the DRS leaderboard among right fielders this season.

Gold Glove winners are set to be unveiled on ESPN on November 5 at 4:30 p.m. PT.

