Good Morning San Diego: Who led Padres in WAR?

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, October 16, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Who Were The Top 6 Padres by WAR in 2023? (Sports Illustrated)

Memories of Padres’ 1998 World Series appearance linger, 25 years later (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Astros can’t back Verlander, blanked in ALCS opener (MLB.com)

Just how good is Texas’ 6-0 start to this postseason? (MLB.com)

Life comes full circle for former teammates Lovullo, Thomson (MLB.com)

Alyssa Nakken interviews to be Giants manager (MLB.com)

110 losses to NLCS at light speed: Here’s how the D-backs did it (MLB.com)

‘It was boiling inside him’: How Trea turned debut Phillies season around (MLB.com)

Who gets home field in the World Series? (MLB.com)

Scherzer, Gray added to Rangers’ roster for ALCS (MLB.com)

D-backs’ NLCS road game a home start of sorts for Gallen (MLB.com)

Full postseason schedule, results and bracket (MLB.com)

Which ballparks have best home-field advantage in postseason? (MLB.com)

MLB’s postseason HR leaders: Altuve keeps climbing (MLB.com)

Here’s who our experts say will win the World Series (MLB.com)

