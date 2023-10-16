2023 Padres Season Review: Blake Snell

2023 Regular Season Statistics

4.1 fWAR, 32 G, 180 IP, 2.25 ERA, 1.189 WHIP, 234 K, 99 BB, 15 HR, 3 HBP

Positives From This Season

Umm...he had his best year as a Padre and was so good that he’s going to win the National League Cy Young award? If Snell does win it, he would join Gaylord Perry, Pedro Martinez, Randy Johnson, Roger Clemens, Roy Halladay and Max Scherzer as the only pitchers in Major League Baseball history to win a Cy Young in both the AL and the NL.

I could throw a bunch of stats at you but I think this tweet from Jeff Passan represents how good Snell was:

Blake Snell's runs allowed in his last 23 starts:



0

0

0

2

0

0

3

2

2

3

1

1

1

0

0

0

2

0

0

1

0

0

1



That is 19 runs -- 18 earned -- in 135 innings. A 1.20 ERA. A historically great run that will end in the National League Cy Young Award as Snell hits free agency this winter. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 26, 2023

I understand 23 starts doesn’t represent his entire season but overall he earned his best WHIP since winning his first Cy Young in 2018, struck out a career-high 234 batters and finished with an NL best 2.25 ERA among all qualified starting pitchers.

Congrats, Blake. You’re about to get paid.

Negatives From This Season

If we’re going to nit pick here, Snell didn’t go more than five innings in his first five starts and had a 5.40 ERA through his first nine starts. The Padres went 1-8 in those games. To be fair though, the lineup gave him two or fewer runs of support in seven of those nine outings.

What was bad about his season for the Padres is he was so good that he probably priced himself out of San Diego’s budget. If Carlos Rodon got over $160 million from the New York Yankees last winter after not having as good of a walk year, I wouldn’t blame Scott Boras for setting the asking price at around $180 million or more at the start of the offseason.

The Padres are reportedly aiming to lower payroll so Snell doesn’t seem to fit their plans, especially when Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove are already on long term contracts.

I’ll miss those Don and Mud interviews...