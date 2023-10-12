Good Morning San Diego: Padres trading Juan Soto ‘not off the table’

San Diego Padres News
Juan Soto trade not off the table, says Padres GM, but extension for young slugger is ‘first path’ (CBS Sports)
Red Sox Insider Hints Club Could Land Top Slugger In Possible Offseason (Sports Illustrated)
MLB News
Harper’s 2 HRs, 2 staredowns have Phils on verge of NLCS (MLB.com)
Royce’s fourth homer matches Kirby for Twins’ single postseason mark (MLB.com)
Phillies’ 6 HRs set new club record, tie MLB mark (MLB.com)
Braves in familiar spot following Game 3 loss to Phillies (MLB.com)
Scherzer to throw sim game with sights set on ALCS return (MLB.com)
Harper, Castellanos rock Coach Prime swag before 2-HR games (MLB.com)
Buxton replaces injured Kirilloff (shoulder) on Twins’ ALDS roster (MLB.com)
Tracking Texas’ path to ALCS (MLB.com)
Who gets home field in the World Series? (MLB.com)
Teams to come back from 0-2 holes in best-of-5 series (MLB.com)
Here’s who our experts say will win the World Series (MLB.com)
Loading comments...