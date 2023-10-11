Good Morning San Diego: Former Padres star Steve Garvey runs for Senate

San Diego Padres News
Former Dodgers, Padres star Steve Garvey joins U.S. Senate race (ESPN.com)
MLB News
Texas breaks out brooms, advances to ALCS for 1st time since ‘11 (MLB.com)
Adolis takes Rangers higher with 418-foot HR to cap 5-run frame (MLB.com)
Astros blast 4 HRs in Game 3 win, on doorstep of 7th straight ALCS (MLB.com)
How the Rangers’ belief in Creed turned into a playoff singalong (MLB.com)
Yordan and Reggie Jackson are on a postseason list by themselves (MLB.com)
Top Japanese power prospect Sasaki foregoes NPB draft to attend U.S. university (MLB.com)
Unafraid Smith-Shawver ready to cap stunning rise in postseason (MLB.com)
How the Dodgers can ‘flip the script,’ starting with Game 3 (MLB.com)
Carroll ‘rising to the occasion’ on postseason stage (MLB.com)
Teams to come back from 0-2 holes in best-of-5 series (MLB.com)
Here’s who our experts say will win the World Series (MLB.com)
Who gets home field in the World Series? (MLB.com)
The 8 most intriguing World Series matchups (MLB.com)
