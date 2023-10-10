Good Morning San Diego: Padres due for quiet offseason?

San Diego Padres News
Grading 3 hypothetical Juan Soto trade proposals (Fansided)
Nick Canepa: Padres are standing pat, and he’s starting to believe in the San Diego Sports Curse (San Diego Union-Tribune)
MLB News
The 21-year-old stealing the show this postseason (MLB.com)
‘I believe he’s going to be a Hall of Famer’: How the Twins landed Lewis (MLB.com)
Uneven in regular season, Texas bullpen cruising in October (MLB.com)
Astros’ starting pitching depth to be tested in Minnesota (MLB.com)
They may be down 0-2, but O’s shouldn’t be counted out (MLB.com)
He could’ve been a doctor, now he’s a star pitcher (MLB.com)
Seager makes playoff history with bat on his shoulder (MLB.com)
Teams to come back from 0-2 holes in best-of-5 series (MLB.com)
Here’s who our experts say will win the World Series (MLB.com)
Who gets home field in the World Series? (MLB.com)
The 8 most intriguing World Series matchups (MLB.com)
Loading comments...