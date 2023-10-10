 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego: Padres due for quiet offseason?

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Grading 3 hypothetical Juan Soto trade proposals (Fansided)

Nick Canepa: Padres are standing pat, and he’s starting to believe in the San Diego Sports Curse (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

The 21-year-old stealing the show this postseason (MLB.com)

‘I believe he’s going to be a Hall of Famer’: How the Twins landed Lewis (MLB.com)

Uneven in regular season, Texas bullpen cruising in October (MLB.com)

Astros’ starting pitching depth to be tested in Minnesota (MLB.com)

They may be down 0-2, but O’s shouldn’t be counted out (MLB.com)

He could’ve been a doctor, now he’s a star pitcher (MLB.com)

Seager makes playoff history with bat on his shoulder (MLB.com)

Teams to come back from 0-2 holes in best-of-5 series (MLB.com)

Here’s who our experts say will win the World Series (MLB.com)

Who gets home field in the World Series? (MLB.com)

The 8 most intriguing World Series matchups (MLB.com)

Full postseason schedule, results and bracket (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...