Padres sign former Futures Game MVP Brent Honeywell Jr.

The San Diego Padres have been adding numerous starting pitchers this offseason and the latest is Brent Honeywell Jr.

The 27-year-old was signed to a one-year split contract today, according to the team. Honeywell only has 4.1 major league innings under his belt but he used to be one of the best pitching prospects in baseball.

— San Diego Padres (@Padres) January 6, 2023

After being drafted by Tampa Bay in the second round of the 2014 MLB Draft, Honeywell was able to stay on the field through the 2017 season but that’s when the injuries came. He had Tommy John surgery in 2018, fractured his elbow during rehab in 2019 and went through another elbow surgery in 2020.

Tampa Bay traded him to the Oakland A’s this past season for cash considerations. Honeywell never pitched in the majors, posting a 7.08 ERA in the minors.

Most recently, he dominated in the Dominican Winter League. Over 28 innings, Honeywell allowed just three runs and struck out 17 batters.

If Honeywell reaches the big leagues, he’ll earn $700,000. In the minors he’ll get $200,000.