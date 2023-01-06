Fernando Tatis Jr. cleared to resume baseball activities

Great news Padres fans! Fernando Tatis Jr. will be able to start doing baseball activities this weekend, according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has been cleared to resume baseball activity this weekend: https://t.co/4jQyATX5zQ — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) January 6, 2023

Tatis has undergone three surgeries since his PED suspension was announced—two for his left wrist and one for his partially torn left shoulder. According to Lin, Tatis “is on schedule” to be ready for spring training, “if not slightly ahead of it.”

The 24-year-old will be suspended for the first 20 games of the Padres 2023 season but if he remains on schedule and there aren’t any setbacks (or game postponments), he will be able to return on April 20.