Talking Friars Ep. 315: What the Padres extension offer to Manny Machado should look like

Manny Machado is the best third baseman in baseball and he is going to be looking to be paid like it at the end of 2023 if he opts out of the remaining five years left on the contract he signed back in 2019 with the San Diego Padres. Us fans hope he doesn’t get to free agency but what will Peter Seidler have to pay Machado for that not to happen? Plus, there’s a positive clue out on social media involving Machado that should give fans faith that the Padres will ultimately get a deal done.

What the Padres Extension Offer to Manny Machado Should Look Like



Listen: https://t.co/vtt1GpbMgc

Watch: https://t.co/s3H0nWMUFU pic.twitter.com/A1F9yNiRRi — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) January 6, 2023

