 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Padres Hall of Famer Nate Colbert Passes Away

Colbert was a three-time All-Star for San Diego

By Ben Fadden
/ new
San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres announced earlier tonight that Nate Colbert has passed away.

Colbert was inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame in 1999 along with Randy Jones and Ray Kroc after hitting 163 home runs as a Padre. He was an All-Star in three of his five seasons with the club (1971-1973) and once hit five home runs in a day, which occurred during a double header on August 1, 1972 against the Atlanta Braves.

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...