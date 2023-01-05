Good Morning San Diego: Could Padres sign another top free agent?

San Diego Padres News
Date set for 2023 Padres FanFest (FOX 5 News)
MLB’s top-10 available free agents (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres announce 2023 FanFest date (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres roster review: Adrián Morejón (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Peter Seidler’s baseball DNA building contender in San Diego Padres (Call to the Pen)
MLB News
Five teams with intriguing players to trade (CBS Sports)
A-Rod needs Hall of Fame gains in Year 2 (CBS Sports)
New Year’s resolutions for all 30 teams (CBS Sports)
Five MLB contenders with glaring holes (CBS Sports)
MLB rumors: Dom Smith to Nationals; Hosmer to Cubs (CBS Sports)
Red Sox, Devers avoid arbitration with deal for 2023 (CBS Sports)
Yankees hire former Giants GM Sabean as advisor (CBS Sports)
Korean star Lee set to join MLB after 2023 season (CBS Sports)
Report: Evan Longoria signs with Arizona Diamondbacks (CBS Sports)
Legendary Texas baseball coach Gustafson dies at 91 (CBS Sports)
Loading comments...