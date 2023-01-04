Talking Friars Ep. 314: Will The 2023 Padres Be Better Than The 2018 Red Sox?

New San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts won the World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He had some pretty good talent around him—Mookie Betts, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez just to name a few—but he might have more talent around him this season in the brown and gold. We won’t know if that’s the case until the games are played but let’s go through the projections!

Will the 2023 Padres be better than the 2018 Red Sox?



Watch: https://t.co/sKtXHQNr51

Listen: https://t.co/vtt1GpbMgc pic.twitter.com/XD48QmBsky — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) January 4, 2023

