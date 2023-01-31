 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Padres Are Running FanFest the Right Way Unlike the Dodgers

Meeting players at FanFest is free for Padres fans this weekend. Dodgers fans aren’t getting the same luxury

By Ben Fadden
Philadelphia Phillies v. San Diego Padres Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

If you wanted a picture with Tim Hill at San Diego Padres FanFest this weekend but you had to pay $25 for it, would you still want it? Probably not (no offense to Tim).

That’s what Dodgers fans will have to do this weekend at their FanFest. Los Angeles is charging $25 for pictures with Gavin Lux, Brusdar Graterol, Miguel Vargas, Alex Vesia and Noah Syndergaard. If you want to tour their garden, you’ll have to pay $45. To tour the press box, it’ll cost another $45. If your kid wants to meet Mookie Betts, it will cost you $250. If you want to hold a player’s bat, it costs $60.

The Dodgers are taking advantage of their fans while the Padres are making sure every fan has an experience to remember—for free. FanFest at Petco Park will start at 9 am and conclude at 4 pm this Saturday.

