Padres Are Running FanFest the Right Way Unlike the Dodgers

If you wanted a picture with Tim Hill at San Diego Padres FanFest this weekend but you had to pay $25 for it, would you still want it? Probably not (no offense to Tim).

That’s what Dodgers fans will have to do this weekend at their FanFest. Los Angeles is charging $25 for pictures with Gavin Lux, Brusdar Graterol, Miguel Vargas, Alex Vesia and Noah Syndergaard. If you want to tour their garden, you’ll have to pay $45. To tour the press box, it’ll cost another $45. If your kid wants to meet Mookie Betts, it will cost you $250. If you want to hold a player’s bat, it costs $60.

The Dodgers are taking advantage of their fans while the Padres are making sure every fan has an experience to remember—for free. FanFest at Petco Park will start at 9 am and conclude at 4 pm this Saturday.