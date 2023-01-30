Good Morning San Diego: Rockies owner takes shot at Padres spending

San Diego Padres News
Rockies owner Dick Monfort questions Padres’ spending, highlights MLB’s biggest problem in the process (CBS Sports)
Rockies team owner Dick Monfort takes aim at Padres’ free-agency spending: ‘I don’t 100% agree with’ it (FOX News)
MLB News
Want to jump on a bandwagon? Consider these 6 teams (MLB.com)
Roundtable: What makes Gunnar the No. 1 prospect? (MLB.com)
Josh Harrison joining Phillies on 1-year deal (report) (MLB.com)
Dana Brown named Astros GM: ‘He’s the perfect fit’ (MLB.com)
Yankees, Gleyber Torres avoid arbitration with 1-year deal (MLB.com)
Correa blocking Twins’ prospects? ‘Hopefully, we’re all playing together’ (MLB.com)
Langs’ BBWAA honor couldn’t be more fitting (MLB.com)
Here are all of our No. 1 overall prospects, ranked (MLB.com)
New faces in new places: Stars making ballpark debuts in ‘23 (MLB.com)
Here are the Top 100 prospects for each team (MLB.com)
Latest rumors, news on free agents and trades (MLB.com)
Every move of the 2022-23 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)
Hot Stove Tracker: Check every move here (MLB.com)
Here are the largest free-agent contracts in MLB history (MLB.com)
Loading comments...