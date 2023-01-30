Talking Friars Ep. 328: Why is the Rockies Owner Criticizing the Padres?

Colorado Rockies owner Dick Monfort told the Denver Post over the weekend that he doesn’t agree with “what the Padres are doing” despite his fans “probably” agreeing with it. Monfort added San Diego and other clubs “have spent a lot of money” which has put “a lot of pressure” on the Rockies organization. Monfort also made sure to mention that San Diego’s roster has some holes. Let’s be honest—he should be the last one talking about other team’s holes.

