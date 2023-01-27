Talking Friars Ep. 327: Fernando Tatis Jr.’s Shoulder Fully Healed, Ready to Take on Challenge with Padres

Credit to the San Diego Union Tribune’s Kevin Acee and Annie Heilbrunn for their great piece this morning on Fernando Tatis Jr.’s offseason. He’s been working out with Joe Musgrove and other Padres teammates in the pool to get ready for all of the challenges he will face during the 2023 season. Tatis says his shoulder is fully healed and his wrist is 90%. A lot of information to react to in this episode of Talking Friars!

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Shoulder Fully Healed, Ready to Take on Challenge with the Padres



