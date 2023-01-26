 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Padres Release 2023 Giveaway Schedule!

There will be plenty of bobbleheads given away at Petco Park this coming season

By Ben Fadden
Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v San Diego Padres - Game Two Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres will be capping season tickets at the conclusion of FanFest next weekend for the first time in franchise history so there’s already plenty of interest among fans to attend games in 2023. Even more fans will probably want to go to games after the team announced this season’s giveaways today.

Juan Soto (April 13), Manny Machado (May 15), Yu Darvish (July 24), Ha-Seong Kim (August 22) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (September 5) will all have their own bobblehead days. Tatis’ bobblehead will be the one that was supposed to be given out last season but the organization canceled it after he was suspended. The Joe Musgrove bucket hat giveaway on May 2 and Xander Bogaerts’ jersey shirt are a couple of the other great giveaways.

Padres broadcasters Don Orsillo and Mark Grant will have a bobblehead day as well but fans have to purchase those through a special game package.

Single game tickets go on sale to the public February 7.

