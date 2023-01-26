Talking Friars Ep. 326: Padres Acknowledge Difficulty of Retaining Juan Soto

The Athletic’s Dennis Lin put out another mailbag this week with some interesting tidbits. He says the San Diego Padres viewed losing Christian Vazquez was one of the bigger disappointments of the offseason. What could’ve that meant for Luis Campusano? Plus, some team officials have acknowledged that bringing back Juan Soto long term may be difficult. What does this mean for the Padres over the course of the next couple seasons? Should they trade him if it’s clear he isn’t going to sign an extension? All this and more discussed on the latest episode of Talking Friars!

Padres Acknowledge Difficulty of Retaining Juan Soto + Promotional Schedule is Released!



