Good Morning San Diego: Padres sell out season tickets

San Diego Padres News
Padres cap season ticket sales due to ‘unprecedented’ demand (FOX 5 San Diego)
Padres roster review: Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Nelson Cruz fits Padres’ plans for 2023 (MLB.com)
MLB News
Tigers have Minors deal with former Gold Glove winner Hernández (report) (MLB.com)
An early look at the 2024 Hall of Fame ballot (MLB.com)
Rays sign lefty Springs to 4-year extension (MLB.com)
It all comes full circle for this Astros legend and his son (MLB.com)
Try not to smile as Tito reunites with stolen scooter (MLB.com)
Young Red Sox hurler gets lesson from best possible teacher (MLB.com)
Rumors: Who’s in play for former batting champ? (MLB.com)
Rolen earns Hall election, capping historic ballot climb (MLB.com)
Why Cruz and the Padres are a perfect match (MLB.com)
Latest rumors, news on free agents and trades (MLB.com)
Every move of the 2022-23 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)
Hot Stove Tracker: Check every move here (MLB.com)
Here are the largest free-agent contracts in MLB history (MLB.com)
Loading comments...