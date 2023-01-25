 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego: Padres Ex Mike Clevinger Faces Domestic Violence Investigation

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
MLB: NLDS-San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

MLB investigating ex-Padre Mike Clevinger following domestic violence, child abuse allegations (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Breaking: MLB Starting Pitcher Facing Troubling Allegations (The Spun)

MLB News

Upswing in voting a good omen for these 4 Hall hopefuls (MLB.com)

Helton just misses Hall election with 72.2% of vote (MLB.com)

Complete 2023 Hall of Fame voting results (MLB.com)

Wagner (68.1%) jumps to cusp of HOF election (MLB.com)

An early look at the 2024 Hall of Fame ballot (MLB.com)

Here’s how the next 5 HOF ballots look (MLB.com)

Red Sox land infielder Mondesi in trade with Royals (MLB.com)

Rumors: Who’s in play for former batting champ? (MLB.com)

Here are the Top 10 SS prospects for 2023 (MLB.com)

MLB investigating Clevinger for domestic abuse allegations (MLB.com)

Latest rumors, news on free agents and trades (MLB.com)

Every move of the 2022-23 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)

Hot Stove Tracker: Check every move here (MLB.com)

Here are the largest free-agent contracts in MLB history (MLB.com)

Full guide to offseason dates, rules, terms (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...