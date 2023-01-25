Talking Friars Ep. 325: Padres “Definitely” Will Try To Sign Shohei Ohtani

Bob Nightengale came out with a report earlier this month that the San Diego Padres plan to be “all in” on Shohei Ohtani next offseason but he was the only one to report that at the time. But another writer—Dennis Lin, who knows the Padres better than Nightengale—reported yesterday that the Padres will definitely be in on the Los Angeles Angels superstar.

Thus, it definitely seems like Ohtani is going to be discussed inside the Padres front offices. But what level of interest will San Diego have in Ohtani in terms of money? The franchise does intend to keep Manny Machado beyond 2023 and you’d think they’re going to make an effort to either extend Juan Soto or bring him back when he’s a free agent as well.

Plus, a move in MLB was made this week that lowers the chances of Ha-Seong Kim being dealt. And last but not least, would it be smart for the Padres to use a six-man rotation? All this and more on this episode of Talking Friars!

Padres “Definitely” Will Try to Sign Shohei Ohtani + Why There's a Smaller Chance of Ha-Seong Kim Getting Traded



